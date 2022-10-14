The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15, 2022, during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15, 2022, during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)

Coldstream political group not backing $8.5 million referendum

The group is against the referendum on whether to build a new public works building

A political watchdog group in Coldstream is not in favour of the district’s potential borrowing of $8.5 million for a new public works building.

In conjunction with the municipal election Saturday, Oct. 15, Coldstream voters will decide whether the district will borrow the money needed for the new building.

The anonymous Coldstream Citizens Concerns Community Chat group describes itself as a group of concerned citizens in Coldstream working to bring accountability in local governance. The group posted a write-up on the referendum to its website, titled ‘Reasons to vote NO to borrowing $8.5 million in the upcoming referendum.’

The proposed new building would be built on district property directly behind the municipal office at the site of the current, and aging, facility at the works yard on Aberdeen Road.

The Coldstream Concerns group highlighted what it sees as several red flags to the proposed project, including rushed decision making, council’s narrow split decision, the project’s overall cost and its proposed location.

“(The) motion received approval by three of the councillors and our mayor, so approval was four in favour and two against, one absent. Given the nature of the ongoing financial commitment for Coldstream taxpayers this was not a resounding vote of confidence,” the group said.

“It appears that this project was rushed through with little debate or discussion or thoughts of alternate solutions.”

Council awarded the design contract to SAHURI + Associates Architecture Inc., at a cost of $70,000 plus taxes. Their report provided a cost breakdown for council and staff to consider: $7,631,753 for the public works building, $2,354,247 for storage facilities and $934,000 to renovate the old fire hall, for a total of $10,920,000.

The district has $2.42 million in existing resources to put towards the project, and the cost of borrowing is about $526,800 per year on a 30-year term. The funding for the building would stem from a tax increase of 7.4 per cent phased in over three years — 2.5 percent in years one and two, and 2.4 per cent in year three.

The cost of construction per square foot would be $613.83.

“Contrast that to the community hall with a construction cost of $5,819,870 for an estimated 14,000 square feet, equating to $416 per square foot,” the Coldstream Concerns group says.

“One must ask, why is the cost of building a workshop/office space, cold storage, and renovating an existing building more than the cost of building the new community centre and childcare facility?”

The group also calls into question the location of the building, saying that the site “doesn’t fit in with Coldstream’s plans to develop a town centre in the future. And that was before we built a childcare facility and community hall right next door.”

READ MORE: Thousands vote in advanced polls in Vernon, hundreds in Coldstream

READ MORE: Veteran Coldstream councillor looks to keep working for community

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Election 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

Just Posted

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15, 2022, during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)
Coldstream political group not backing $8.5 million referendum

Dorian Bell appeared via video in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Oct. 14, 2022 when he was sentenced on three charges, one of them dangerous driving causing death stemming from a May 2021 incident near the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous that resulted in the death of a Malakwa woman. (File photo)
Man responsible for vehicle death of Shuswap woman sentenced to 4.5 years in jail

The Sun Valley Cruise-In car show donated $1,500 to the North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Submitted photo)
Car show drives home funds for North Okanagan Neurological Association

A COVID-19 outbreak at Polson Extended Care in Vernon resulted in six deaths. The outbreak was declared over on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon long-term care facility results in 6 deaths