Coldstream resident Jack Borden (left) discusses plans for a new public works building with District of Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel during an open house on the plan. Coldstream residents will vote Oct. 15 whether they're in favour of borrowing $8.5 million to construct a new public works building for the district. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream referendum passes, 4 incumbents in

3 new councillors will be part of the decision making over next 4 years

Coldstream’s previous mayor not have the top seat but he will remain on council.

Jim Garlick has been voted in for another term along with Stephanie Hoffman, Doug Dirk and Pat Cochrane. Newcomers Simone Runyan and Jeremy Levy have also earned a seat on council.

The referendum to borrow up to $8.5 million for new public works buildings has also passed, with 1,198 voting yes and 879 voting no.

The 2022 general election results put Garlick at the top of the polls with 1,610 votes, Runyan followed with 1,222, followed by Hoffman with 1,207, Levy with 1,024, Dirk with just one under at 1,023 and Cochrane with 919.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte was acclaimed mayor as she ran unopposed.

