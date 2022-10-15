Coldstream referendum passes, 4 incumbents in

3 new councillors will be part of the decision making over next 4 years

Coldstream’s previous mayor not have the top seat but he will remain on council.

Jim Garlick has been voted in for another term along with Stephanie Hoffman, Doug Dirk and Pat Cochrane. Newcomers Simone Runyan and Jeremy Levy have also earned a seat on council.

The referendum to borrow up to $8.5 million for new public works buildings has also passed, with 1,198 voting yes and 879 voting no.

The 2022 general election results put Garlick at the top of the polls with 1,610 votes, Runyan followed with 1,222, followed by Hoffman with 1,207, Levy with 1,024, Dirk with just one under at 1,023 and Cochrane with 919.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte was acclaimed mayor as she ran unopposed.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen council continues status quo

READ MORE: Victor victorious in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District