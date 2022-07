Residents will be asked for consent to borrow for new facility

Coldstream taxpayers are being asked to approve an $8.5 million bill.

The district is in need of a new public works department and is looking to borrow the funds. Residents will be asked on the Oct. 15, 2022 election ballot if they are approve the borrowing, with interest, over 30 years.

The new building would be constructed at 8010 Aberdeen Road.

