Coldstream reminding residents of B.C. fire ban, drought

Province is still experiencing severe drought levels around the province

The current drought levels in B.C. Areas in dark red are level five, the highest drought rating. (BC Govt Photo)

The District of Coldstream is reminding residents of drought-like conditions and the current fire ban around the community.

Despite the rain on Monday, July 24, B.C. is experiencing severe drought levels and unprecedented conditions around the province.

According to the government’s Drought Information Portal, Vernon and its surrounding communities are operating under drought level three, meaning adverse impacts are possible. The worst hit areas in the province are Vancouver Island and Northern B.C., which are operating under the highest alert, level five.

Campfire bans on all public and private land are still in effect. This campfire prohibition has been put in place by the province and will remain until Oct. 13, or until orders are rescinded.

In addition, animals may be displaced from fires and drought conditions. The District’s Wildlife Feeding and Attractant Bylaw aims to reduce wildlife conflicts.

More information can be found at coldstream.ca/node/774.

