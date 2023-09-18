Coldstream removes garden waste/leaf drop-off from Middleton station

The District of Coldstream is raking up its fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program on Middleton Mountain.
Due to operational requirements the district said Monday, Sept. 18, it has temporary repurposed the transfer station site on Middleton Drive. As a result, it is no longer suitable for leaf drop-off or to receive garden waste.
“The District of Coldstream understands this is a valued service to the community and apologizes for the inconvenience,” Coldstream said. “The district intends to resume the service at this location next year.”
The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, located at 120 Birnie Rd., offers free drop-off of yard waste.
