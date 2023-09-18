Coldstream removes garden waste/leaf drop-off from Middleton station

District repurposing transfer station; waste and leaves can be dropped off at landfill free of charge

The District of Coldstream is repurposing its transfer station on Middleton Drive, rendering it moot for garden waste and leaf drop-off for at least one year. Coldstream residents can take such waste and leaves to the landfill on Birnie Road free of charge. (File photo)

The District of Coldstream is raking up its fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program on Middleton Mountain.

Due to operational requirements the district said Monday, Sept. 18, it has temporary repurposed the transfer station site on Middleton Drive. As a result, it is no longer suitable for leaf drop-off or to receive garden waste.

“The District of Coldstream understands this is a valued service to the community and apologizes for the inconvenience,” Coldstream said. “The district intends to resume the service at this location next year.”

The Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, located at 120 Birnie Rd., offers free drop-off of yard waste.

North Okanagan Regional Districtwaste disposal