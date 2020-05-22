Public spaces, including Kal Beach, have been reopened as part of Phase 3 of the District of Coldstream’s reopening plan, announced Friday, May 22, 2020. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Parks and other public spaces in Coldstream are reopening as the district enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

All beaches are open effective immediately, the District of Coldstream said Friday, May 22. This includes, but is not limited to, Tamarack Beach, Sovereign Park Beach, Kirkland Beach, Kalavista Beach, Kalamalka Beach, Pumphouse Beach and Westkal Lake Accesses.

The Kal Beach and Westkal parking lots are also open, and the Kinloch Boat Launch can be used for both motorized and non-motorized launches. Westkal Boat Launch is open for non-motorized boats only.

Except for playground equipment, all park infrastructure is now open, including tennis courts and skateboard parks.

Public washrooms will be open May 23 at Kal Beach, Creekside and Sovereign Park, and May 25 at Lavington Park. The washrooms will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The public is asked to adhere to all hygiene practices and obey all signage. The washroom facilities at Coldstream Park will remain closed while repair work is completed.

The district unveiled a phased approach to reopening parks and public spaces on April 22.

The public is reminded to maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, avoid gatherings of more than 50 people and carry on with hygiene practices.

“The district will continue to monitor compliance with the stated processes, directives and recommendations and may close its parks and public spaces if there is non-compliance,” the district said. ”We will continue to follow the directives and recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer of B.C. in this regard.”

READ MORE: City of Vernon looking to create dog beach on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home
Next story
Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Just Posted

Coldstream reopens beaches, public spaces

The district has entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan

Police watchdog investigating Vernon arrest

Watchdog says a man who allegedly resisted arrest was later taken to hospital

Armstrong historian sets record straight about BX in new book

Author Ken Mather to release new title covering tale of Barnard’s Express this month

Vernon distillery re-purposes local brewery’s leftovers for COVID-19 sanitizer

Okanagan Spirits and Springs team up to transform beer into ‘much needed’ hand sanitizer

Vernon BMX reopens track amid COVID-19

‘Keep your distance, play safe and have fun,’ president says

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Penticton company set to launch channel cruises in June

Company says, “lots of new safety and sanitation measures will be put in place.”

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobol denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

Funding provided for COVID-19 precautions at Loose Bay Campground

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen receives $60,000 for efforts at campground near Oliver

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

COVID-19 deaths climb to 14 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read