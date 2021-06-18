Water will be shut off due to infrastructure work for select Coldstream residences on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Coldstream residences advised of water shut-off next week

A list of local residences will be without water for much of the day Monday, June 21

The District of Coldstream has released a list of residences that will have their water service shut off on Monday.

Due to infrastructure construction, water will be turned off on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on various local streets.

The following residences will be affected:

• Westkal Road: Residences from 7603 – 1340

• Pope Drive: All residences

• Watson Drive: All residences

• Stoneridge Drive: Residences from 8119 – 8307

Water will be shut off due to infrastructure work for select Coldstream residences on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Coldstream residences advised of water shut-off next week

A list of local residences will be without water for much of the day Monday, June 21

