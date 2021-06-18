Coldstream residences advised of water shut-off next week

The District of Coldstream has released a list of residences that will have their water service shut off on Monday.
Due to infrastructure construction, water will be turned off on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on various local streets.
The following residences will be affected:
• Westkal Road: Residences from 7603 – 1340
• Pope Drive: All residences
• Watson Drive: All residences
• Stoneridge Drive: Residences from 8119 – 8307
