Coldstream residences advised of water shut-off next week

A list of local residences will be without water for much of the day Monday, June 21

Water will be shut off due to infrastructure work for select Coldstream residences on Monday, June 21, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

The District of Coldstream has released a list of residences that will have their water service shut off on Monday.

Due to infrastructure construction, water will be turned off on June 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on various local streets.

The following residences will be affected:

• Westkal Road: Residences from 7603 – 1340

• Pope Drive: All residences

• Watson Drive: All residences

• Stoneridge Drive: Residences from 8119 – 8307

