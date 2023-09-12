Coldstream residents call for major road upgrade

Residents of Westkal Road in Coldstream are calling for major upgrades to a portion of the road between Kick Willie Loop and Kalamalka Road, and presented a petition to district council Monday. Sept. 11. Among the concerns are cracked pavement, lack of signage and shortage of parking. (Contributed) District of Coldstream executive assistant Kelsey Bates (right) receives her Master Municipal Clerk designation from Mayor Ruth Hoyte Monday, Sept. 11. Bates is one of just eight such clerks in B.C. and of 14 in Canada. (District of Coldstream photo)

Residents of a Coldstream road want some work done on their street.

Nearly 50 residents of Westkal Road would like to see an upgrade between Kick Willie Loop and Kalamalka Road, similar to work done on the roadway south of Kick Willie Loop toward the Kalamalka Country Club.

A petition was presented to district council Monday, Sept. 11.

“Westkal Road is in a very poor state of repair,” said the residents. “Potholes are a common site, the asphalt is crumbling along the edges, speed bumps are poorly marked, parking is limited and there are not enough storm drains along the roadway.

“Without a curb system and improved drainage, the situation will only get worse.”

Council received the petition, and a further report from administration is expected later this month or in early October.

Staff recognition

District executive assistant Kelsey Bates was recognized by council for achieving her Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation.

The MMC program is an advanced continuing education program that prepares participants to perform complex municipal duties and has an extensive and rigorous educational component and a professional contribution component.

Bates is one of eight professionals to hold the MMC designation in B.C., and one of only 14 in all of Canada.

Active Transportation Network Planning Grant

Council will apply to the province for an Active Transportation Network Planning Grant of up to $50,000, and also allocated $50,000 from the district’s Community Works Fund in the 2024 budget to fund the matching portion of the grant, should it be successful.

Active transportation planning generally includes pedestrian, cycling, and other non-motorized transportation, and an updated plan would allow the district to review its goals in terms of pedestrian and cycling infrastructure to ensure that they are tied into future projects.

