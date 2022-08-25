The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15 during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15 during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)

Coldstream residents going to referendum on public works building

District will ask residents for approval to borrow funds to construct new building Oct. 15

District of Coldstream residents will have a third ballot to mark on Oct. 15.

Though it’s uncertain at this point if there will be a mayoral or council challenge, residents will be asked on the ballot if they’re in favour of borrowing money for the purpose of building a new public works building.

“The new building will replace existing structures that have reached the end of their useful life,” said the district in a release.

Council gave three readings in June to a loan authorization bylaw (No. 1808) and directed staff to prepare the necessary papers to undertake a referendum to coincide with the municipal elections.

This included identifying the process leading up to the municipal vote.

Residents will be able to get specific details about the projects in a couple of different ways:

• An information webpage;

• Open house and site tour;

• Posts on the district’s social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter).

The information webpage (Public Works Building | District of Coldstream) will hold all of the authorized information on the project such as the schematic report, conceptual drawings, borrowing costs and frequently asked questions.

The open house and site tours will take place on:

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, between 4-8 p.m.;

• Tuesday, Sept. 27, between 4-8 p.m.

The site tour will be available for residents to view the subject property and existing facilities.

