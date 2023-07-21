Coldstream road closed for the week

McClounie work resumes all summer

The pavement rehabilitation construction on McClounie Road is underway, as shown on the map in red.

The road is closed to all traffic from July 20 to July 27. Single lane alternating traffic is expected to resume after Thursday.

The works are being completed by Peters Bros. Paving and the project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 30, 2023.

“Please obey all signage and on-site personnel,” the District of Coldstream advises.

infrastructure

