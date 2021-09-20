Parks projects set for Creekside and Athletic Park in Coldstream will close them for several weeks this month. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Parks projects set for Creekside and Athletic Park in Coldstream will close them for several weeks this month. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Coldstream skatepark’s weeks-long shutdown due to improvement projects

Work underway in Creekside Park and Athletic Park to close amenities for several weeks

An irrigation replacement project will close the skatepark, lacrosse box and playground in Coldstream for more than three weeks Sept. 27.

The gates to Creekside Park will be locked until Oct. 18 due to safety concerns. Signage will be posted at the accesses.

The pathway at Coldstream’s Athletic Park will also be closed for nearly one month as the Regional District of North Okanagan removes and replaces the perimeter path in its entirety.

READ MORE: B.C.’s 2021 wildfire season winds down, third biggest in area burned

READ MORE: VIDEO: Astronaut Chris Hadfield surprises Falkland students with visit

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province funds new accessible park for Vernon school
Next story
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture sparks probe

Just Posted

Poised to once again represent the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, Conservative Party candidate Mel Arnold, accompanied wife Linda on election night, was grateful to voters, and every one who assisted with his campaign. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okangan-Shuswap

Around 100 supporters of the People’s Party of Canada watched the results roll in in Armstrong alongside North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate Kyle Delfing. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Party marks end to ‘good campaign’ for North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
CANADA VOTES: Polls now closed in country’s 2021 federal snap election