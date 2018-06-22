Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

FILE — Police on the scene of the standoff in February of 2018.

The man accused of a 15-hour standoff with police in Coldstream in February entered five more guilty pleas in provincial court Friday morning.

He has faced nine charges related to the incident.

Kelly Blake Torvik, born in 1985, was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; pointing a firearm; use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence; careless use or storage of a firearm; and two counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration.

In February he entered a guilty plea to one count of uttering threats. On Friday morning, he pleaded guilty to five more charges including assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, pointing a firearm, careless use or storage of a firearm and possession a firearm without licence or registration.

Torvik has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance, scheduled for July 5 to ensure a technical suitability report and mental health assessment is prepared.

Torvik seeks to reside with his father and needs the report issued on his sentence order to do so.

