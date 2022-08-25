Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

Currently under construction, the Coldstream Station will be a central gathering area for all ages

The federal government has given the Coldstream Station a sizable financial boost.

Earlier this month, Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced a $300,000 investment for the District of Coldstream via the Community Revitalization Fund.

The funds will allow the district to build the central gathering area on Kalamalka Road, which is currently under construction.

The Coldstream Station will have access to the Okanagan Rail Trail and will feature a tourism information area and public washrooms while providing a space for farmers’ markets, food vendors and local celebrations.

“Coldstream Station is going to provide a much-needed gathering area to support the Okanagan Rail Trail and its many users,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “As the northern parking lot for the trail, it will provide the primary parking lot for users accessing the trail and also as the hub for those accessing other recreational amenities in our community. It will also facilitate community events and functions providing a safe, centralized space for our community.”

The aim behind the Coldstream Station is to provide a shared public space to bring together people of all ages while stimulating the local economy.

The Canada Community Revitalization is investing $500 million over two years into shared and inclusive public spaces.

