The Coldstream Station, under construction on Kalamalka Road, has received a $300,000 boost from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Coldstream Station, under construction on Kalamalka Road, has received a $300,000 boost from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

Currently under construction, the Coldstream Station will be a central gathering area for all ages

The federal government has given the Coldstream Station a sizable financial boost.

Earlier this month, Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced a $300,000 investment for the District of Coldstream via the Community Revitalization Fund.

The funds will allow the district to build the central gathering area on Kalamalka Road, which is currently under construction.

The Coldstream Station will have access to the Okanagan Rail Trail and will feature a tourism information area and public washrooms while providing a space for farmers’ markets, food vendors and local celebrations.

“Coldstream Station is going to provide a much-needed gathering area to support the Okanagan Rail Trail and its many users,” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “As the northern parking lot for the trail, it will provide the primary parking lot for users accessing the trail and also as the hub for those accessing other recreational amenities in our community. It will also facilitate community events and functions providing a safe, centralized space for our community.”

The aim behind the Coldstream Station is to provide a shared public space to bring together people of all ages while stimulating the local economy.

The Canada Community Revitalization is investing $500 million over two years into shared and inclusive public spaces.

READ MORE: 270-unit condo coming to Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon Port Okanagan development project passes third reading

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

developmentOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No mask mandate for B.C. schools as province urges vaccination to curb COVID
Next story
Edmonton cyclist journeys through B.C. to honour missing, murdered women

Just Posted

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

The Coldstream Station has received a $300,000 boost from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. (Submitted photo)
Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

Thirty-year-old Elden Robert Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to the in the Vernon area, the RCMP said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Man wanted for sexual assault believed to be in Vernon area

Canadian Jubilee recipients: top row (left to right) - Stephanie Hewson, Simon Dufresne, Carolynn Dufresne, Bob Davison, Richard Rolke, Scott Anderson; bottom row (left to right) Amanda Shatzko, Helen Sidney. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Vernon Morning Star)
Eight Vernon community members receive Canadian Jubilee honours

Pop-up banner image