Coldstream Station to officially open

Key Okanagan Rail Trail component and entrance to Coldstream to open today, March 23, at 12 p.m.

The Coldstream Station is now finished and will officially be opened today, Thursday, March 23, at 12 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and view the facility that becomes a major part of the Okanagan Rail Trail, and the official entrance to Coldstream. (Morning Star - file photo)

The public is more than welcome to attend today’s (Thursday, March 23) official grand opening of Coldstream Station.

The new district attraction will officially be opened at 12 p.m. at 16506 Kalamalka Road.

Coldstream Station will be a major attraction and connection point for users of the Okanagan Rail Trail. It will also be the main entrance feature for people entering into Coldstream along Kalamalka Lake Road.

The property includes a parking lot, public washroom facilities, and tourist information (wayfinding) signage. The parking area is able to accommodate community events such as farmers markets, mobile vendors, and community celebrations, creating economic activity for our community and residents.

“We are excited to add this wonderful amenity to our community. Coldstream Station will provide the community with a central gathering place for community events, access to the Okanagan Rail Trail and also to support local businesses in the community,” said Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

“We are thankful to both the Federal and Provincial Government for the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, Canada Community Revitalization Fund, and Canada Community Building Fund for their contributions to this wonderful project.”

“Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada. “Investing in Coldstream Station will help locals and visitors alike better access the natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley and also create a vibrant community hub that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

READ MORE: Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

READ MORE: Coldstream rail trail station construction on track

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CP RailNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan