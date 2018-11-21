Coldstream supports multi-family housing rezone

Bylaw to change portion of lot from commercial to multi-family residential received first reading

Trintec Enterprises Inc.’s proposal to rezone a portion of their shopping centre commercial lot to multi-family residential was given first reading by District of Coldstream council Nov. 19. (Photo submitted)

A proposal to increase multi-family housing received support from District of Coldstream councillors.

Trintec Enterprises Inc. sought an amended bylaw to change the designation a portion of two lots, which sit roughly in the area between Inverness Drive and Selkirk Drive off Highway 6, from shopping centre commercial to multi-family residential and designate the residential area as a multi-family development permit area. A second bylaw amendment would change the designation in the same lots from shopping centre commercial zone to residential apartment and multi-family zone.

Mayor Jim Garlick said both applications received first reading during the regular council meeting Nov. 19 and will be referred to the advisory planning commission.

“The intent is to develop the commercial portion of their property as shopping centre commercial and the residential portion as multi-family residential to help provide the residential density needed to support the commercial businesses,” said Mike Reiley, director of Development Services.

“The proposed municipal bylaw allows a mix of multi-family residential, assisted living and residential care uses.”

According to Reiley’s submissions to council, the proposed layout would cut the near seven hectare property in half with the portion adjacent Highway 6 as a commercial development zone and the back portion, which backs onto the Inverness Drive residential area, rezoned to allow multi-family development.

“Fundamentally, the decision to amend the proposed land use for the property revolves around determining what land use is best for the community and whether or not the development is achievable,” Reiley said and added that municipalities often encourage commercial development to increase employment and see an expanded tax base.

Potentially benefits of the rezoning include meeting future housing needs. Currently, 83 per cent of housing in Coldstream is single family dwellings. Vernon, by comparison, is 49.6 per cent single family dwellings. Nelson and Lake Country are at 50.6 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

“If Coldstream can be considered to be somewhat similar in character to these other communities, it would be reasonable to expect a demand for multi-family types of development in the community,” Reiley said. “The split between single family and multi-family may not be as significant as in Vernon or Nelson, but shifting towards the blend seen in Lake Country might be a reasonable goal.”

Development permit approved

A development per-mt authorizing the demolition of a single family dwelling and accessory residential structures for the propose of subdividing the lot into 14 single family lots was approved and issued by District of Coldstream Council.

Garlick said the proposal also sought to construct 14 single family dwellings as part of the application for development at 7608 Coldstream Creek Road.

Several provisions outlining everything from vegetative buffers between two lots and “green” building design to address farm protection and greenhouse gas reduction guidelines were put in place alongside council’s approval.

