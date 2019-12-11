Coldstream’s Kalavida Surf Shop hosts its annual Winter Chill Paddle, a ‘food’-raiser for the local food bank, on Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake. (Photo submitted)

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

Paddleboarding on Kal Lake in winter? You bet!

Coldstream’s Kalavida Surf Shop’s annual Winter Chill Paddle and Social lands on the official start of winter, Saturday, Dec. 21. Over the years, the event has attracted paddlers from the Okanagan and beyond and always makes for some eye-catching photos and social media gems.

As a ‘food’-raiser for the local food bank, the yearly get-together kicks off with a recreational paddle on Kalamalka Lake followed by warm beverages and treats supplied by the Rail Trail Cafe. It’s a chance for friends, staff and paddleboarders to meet up just before Christmas and pass along merry wishes to each other and, of course, to sneak in a fun paddle on the lake.

READ MORE: Stand up paddlers go polar

All participants are encouraged to bring something for the local food bank and paddlers are urged to dress appropriately for the weather. To make it easier for anyone who doesn’t want to pull out their board from storage, Kalavida is making their SUP rental fleet available by donation to the food bank.

“Last year, we raised more than $300 in cash and groceries and we’re hoping to double that amount this year,” said Kevin O’Brien of Kalavida.

The event is drop-in style so there’s no need to pre-register. Kalavida will open its doors at 10 a.m. and the paddle starts at 1 p.m. Visit kalavida.com for more details and updates.

