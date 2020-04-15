Coldstream taxpayers get a break on interest charges

First quarterly utility bills will not be subject to interest

Council has waived interest charges for the first quarterly utility billing period (which runs from January to March 2020).

“This action was taken to ease the financial burden on citizens and businesses in our community,” said Trevor Seibel, the district’s chief administrative officer, in a release. “Normally the due date for the first quarter bill would be end of April, after which any unpaid balance would be subject to interest charges. However, the waiving of interest charges for this period will provide more time for customers to pay their bill if they need it.”

First quarter utility billings were mailed at the beginning of April.

Since the district office is currently closed to the public, payment of sewer and water quarterly utility bills can be made by mail in the form of a cheque or money order or through the drop box at the office. Payments may also be made over the counter at any financial institution in Canada, or through telephone or internet banking (use last seven digits of your account number). If paying via internet banking, check with your financial institution to ensure correct payee information for the District of Coldstream; some banks will have a payee account for utilities and a separate account for taxes. If you have any questions call 250-545-5304.

