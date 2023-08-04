Coldstream to raise Pride flag in honour of Pride Week

The District of Coldstream and Vernon Pride Society will raise the Pride Progress flag at the Coldstream Cenotaph Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. (Black Press - file photo)

The District of Coldstream will show its Pride side.

The district hosts the Vernon Pride Society at the Coldstream Cenotaph Park on Tuesday Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m., to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of Pride Week from Aug. 7-13.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte will be in attendance to speak at the event.

The District of Coldstream and the Vernon Pride Society invites everyone to this event to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.

