The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot, the District of Coldstream said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The project is funded by a grant totalling more than $5 million. (Google)

Coldstream Town Centre redevelopment to add 84 new child care spots

$5M grant to fund new community centre, child care spaces

Eighty-four child care spaces are coming to Coldstream’s redeveloped Town Centre area.

The new community hall, which will replace the existing Women’s Institute Hall at 9909 Kalamalka Lake Road, and new child care spaces to be constructed on the adjacent vacant land are funded by a grant totalling $5,092,365.

Operated by Maven Lane on behalf of the District of Coldstream, the new child care facility will add 24 infant and toddler spaces, 24 spaces for children aged three to Kindergarten, 10 pre-school spaces and 25 spaces for school-aged children.

“The child care spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much needed support to families in our community as they return to work and school,” Mayor Jim Garlick said in the Wednesday, Sept. 23, statement.

“The new Coldstream facility is centrally located, with an elementary school across the street, accessible and will be an important part of the revitalization of our Town Centre area.”

North Okanagan Child Care Society (Maven Lane) executive director Hollie Henderson said she, on behalf of the organization, appreciates the opportunity to work with the district to “address the provincial child care crisis.”

“With this partnership, we will have the ability to provide families with access to high quality and affordable early learning programs,” she said. “We are excited to plant some roots and build a long-lasting relationship with the community.”

The district will immediately begin the procurement process for the design and construction of the new facilities.

In April, the district announced 32 new child care spaces, funded by a $637,8000 grant from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, would be opened in a new facility in a corner of Lavington Park. Maven Lane will operate the daycare on behalf of the district when the facility opens to the public.

