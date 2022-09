Coldstream’s Braeburn Trail between Kidston Road and the Kal Beach parking lot will be closed to users Sept. 19 to Oct. 31 for infrastructure upgrade. (Google photo)

Braeburn Trail from Kidston Road to Kal Beach parking lot to be closed Sept. 19 to Oct. 31

A popular Coldstream trail will be unavailable to the public through to the end of October.

The Braeburn Trail, between Kidston Road intersection and the Kalamalka Beach parking lot, will be closed Monday, Sept. 19 to Oct. 31 to facilitate the installation of a watermain upgrade.

Citizens are asked to use an alternate route and obey all posted signage and on-site personnel.

READ MORE: Cherryville Days offers loads of fun



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictTrails