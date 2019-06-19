A combined washroom and commercial building is one option being looked at in Coldstream for the rail trail parking lot. (District of Coldstream drawing)

Coldstream weighs in rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Over 50 people attended the open house on the future development of 16506 Kalamalka Road Monday, June 17.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with Council and staff to discuss the direction and development opportunities for the site.

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property,” said Trevor Seibel, Chief Administrative Officer. “We received a lot of positive support for the project and a lot of good information through the questionnaire provided for this event.”

There are three options for the site: separate washroom and commercial buildings, combined washroom and commercial building or separate washroom and no commercial building.

Name suggestions are also being accepted. Some of those being considered are: Coldstream Station, Coldstream Rail Gateway and Coldstream Junction.

Those who cannot attend can fill out a questionnaire online at https://coldstream.civicweb.net/document/58165 before June 28 and email it to info@coldstream.ca or drop off at the district office at 9901 Kalamalka Road.

A follow up report will be provided to Council to receive further direction on the process once the feedback received has been compiled.

