Coldstream woman’s friends, family show support

Coldstream’s Monica Duncan has been diagnosed with advanced lung and liver cancer. Her family and friends are rallying behind her with a GoFundMe campaigned. (Facebook photo)

Monica Duncan’s friends and family are rallying around the Coldstream woman.

Duncan, with her husband Mark Holmes beside her, was diagnosed in late June with advanced lung and liver cancer.

A GoFundMe campaign was started and, as of 2 p.m. Sunday, had raised more than half of the goal of $50,000 ($25,699).

“They are fighting this with everything they have got, and it’s stretching them beyond their capabilities,” said Pam Shatford, who helped organize the campaign.

Duncan’s treatment, which is needed to extend her life, consists of 17 cycles of immunotherapy treatments at $8,000 each. The first is slated for Monday, July 27.

Her oncologist has secured 60 per cent of the funds needed, and the GoFundMe campaign is trying to secure the other 40 per cent. Campaign organizers have been in touch with countless compassionate life societies asking for funding assistance and will continue to seek these out.

Duncan is a loving wife, mom, stepmother and grandmother, a beloved stylist to many, especially among Vernon’s senior community, and is friends to everybody she meets.

“Her creativity has always been a source of wonder; her inner beauty shines through with everything she does,” said Shatford. “Her passion for life is only exceeded by her kindness to others, and you’ll never forget her big beautiful smile.”

Donations to the fund can be made here.

