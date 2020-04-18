Coldstream’s Westkal Road restricted to locals only

Parking spaces along the road have also been cordoned off

Access to Westkal Road in Coldstream has been limited to residents only.

The District of Coldstream closed the Westkal Road parking lot last month in an effort to encourage physical distancing due to COVID-19. The lot at Creekside Park was also closed along with all of the district’s parks, beaches and playgrounds.

“We are asking people not to gather in public spaces and to respect the two-metre social distancing protocols required by the provincial medical health officer,” said district administrator Trevor Seibel March 23.

Parking spaces along Westkal Road have also been blocked off.

The closed parking lot is near the Okanagan Rail Trail, where parking space remains available.

READ MORE: Work underway on Vernon’s Turtle Mountain Boulevard

READ MORE: City of Armstrong extends deadline for utility bills in response to COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others
Next story
Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Westkal Road restricted to locals only

Parking spaces along the road have also been cordoned off

Bobcat spotted in Vernon yard

Conservation officer advises residents to keep garbage secure during springtime wildlife boom

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

Residents dismayed after bench vandalized in Coldstream

The bench, which has a memorial plaque, was tossed down a bank according to a Facebook post

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

Mitchell’s Musings: A toast, of sorts, to a dysfunctional relationship

Columnist Glenn Mitchell has too much time on his hands thanks to COVID-19, and a toaster to time it

Vancouver Island Indigenous artist takes unique approach to COVID-19 masks

Howard La Fortune thought he’d have some fun in designing a homemade mask

After their two dogs died of meat tainted with antifreeze, B.C. family wants to warn others

Charger and Bandit had eaten the meat which was tossed into their fully fenced private backyard

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Most Read