The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)

Collaboration key to protecting Okanagan water supplies from potential wildfires

The region’s four major watershed managers have been doing collaborative work since summer 2019

Collaboration between Okanagan districts has led to a reduced wildfire risk to local water supplies, says the Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia.

Four major Okanagan water utility providers were awarded close to $68,000 in grants in the summer of 2019, funds that supported a collaborative approach to wildfire risk reduction in the region’s four major watersheds.

The watersheds are managed by the District of Lake Country, the Black Mountain Irrigation District, the Glenmore Ellison Improvement District and the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Work is now underway to protect several high-priority areas of each watershed, according to a Wednesday release (Feb. 10) by the Enhancement Society (FESBC). The project will help protect the Okanagan basin’s water quality while utilizing the woody debris left behind after fuel-clearing activities.

“These projects are an opportunity for good-paying jobs allowing companies like mine to keep people working and to reinvest in the industry, while providing much-needed wildfire risk reduction to communities in B.C. at the same time,” said Burke Nesjan, RPF, Sage Forestry Ltd.

A 2019 analysis mapped potential fuel breaks — an area where flammable woody material is removed to slow or stop a wildfire — in all watersheds and identified the highest priority interface fuel breaks.

READ MORE: Lessons learned from the Christie Mountain fire in Penticton

FESBC funding approval paved the way for partners to collaborate. Overview planning then identified priority areas for more detailed planning, including developing a wildfire risk reduction prescription and obtaining support from BC Wildfire Services.

The District of Lake Country completed treatment operations adjacent to Beaver Lake Lodge and district water intake of Beaver Lake, which involved the removal of surface woody debris from approximately 2.5 hectares.

The Black Mountain Irrigation District provided operational treatment recommendations for Gorman Brothers’ operations on Schram Creek slope and completed a field survey of proposed fuel break locations above Schram Creek slope.

Glenmore Ellison Improvement District completed treatment operations within the interface above Postill Lake Road, and the Regional District of North Okanagan finished interface treatment operations adjacent to Blue Nose trail and is currently doing work adjacent to private property on Blue Nose Road.

“We’re pleased to see the overview plans, which set the stage for longer-term work while addressing some of the highest priority areas with the funding available,” said Dave Conly, RPF, operations manager for FESBC.

Work is expected to wrap up by end of summer 2021.

READ MORE: North Okanagan district completes wildfire mitigation program

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Waterwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility
Next story
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

Just Posted

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)
Collaboration key to protecting Okanagan water supplies from potential wildfires

The region’s four major watershed managers have been doing collaborative work since summer 2019

A car wash, Triple O’s and another business are planned for the lot next to Vernon’s 27th Street Co-Op station. (Illustration)
Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Restaurants, car wash, storage centres on the books in city

Accelerate Okanagan's third annual OKGN Angel Summit will award the last entrepreneur standing with a $145,000 capital investment March 18, 2021. (Contributed)
Dragon’s Den star Arlene Dickinson to speak at Kelowna entrepreneur summit

Twenty-four entrepreneurs still remain in Accelerate Okanagan’s 2021 OKGN Angel Summit

A 35-year-old man was slapped with a driving ban, faces charges after getting caught speeding through Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)
Police nab suspected drunk driver speeding through Vernon

35-year-old man caught going 161 km/hr on Highway 97 north of Vernon

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Disruptive passenger prompts Kelowna RCMP response to YLW

Mounties escorted the 19-year-old man from the plane upon its arrival from Calgary

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

The house at 718 Creekside Road that was damaged in a landslide in Aug. 2020 has been boarded up ever since. A lawsuit filed on Feb. 2021 has alleged the city is responsible for the slide, and the resulting decrease in property values to nearby properties. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan residents claim city responsible for 2020 landslide that damaged home

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for their property value going down

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

Most Read