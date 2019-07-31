(Unsplash)

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

The body that governs chiropractors in B.C. is conducting a “significant” review on the safety of spinal manipulative therapy for kids under the age of 10.

In a public notice sent out Wednesday, the College of Chiropractors of British Columbia said it would work with researchers to conduct an “independent rapid research review” of the practice.

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April, following an Australian decision to temporarily ban the practice for children under the age of two.

However, the college said Wednesday that it was unsatisfied with their April review and that it would conduct a scan of policies and regulations on treating kids with spinal manipulative therapy by chiropractors from other jurisdictions and look further into the curriculum of chiropractic education programs related to the treatment of infants and children.

The college will also look into advertising done by chiropractors in B.C. to ensure they are not advertising the treatment of conditions outside the scope of their practice, including those that specifically target children.

The college will review the results in September.

ALSO READ: B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Just Posted

Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn township property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

No injuries in Wednesday morning truck fire

The incident occurred near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Freedom Mobile throws hat into Kelowna’s cellphone provider ring

More competition means better prices for Canadians, MP says

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

Tournament on Saturday drew 30 participants from the region

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

5 new winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tasting rooms to try

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Most Read