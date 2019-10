Airbags deployed in one vehicle after incident on 27th Street

Two vehicles were involved in an incident on 27th Street and 39th Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic has come to a crawl in downtown Vernon after two vehicles were involved in a collision.

A sedan and a pickup were involved in a reported T-bone incident on 27th Street and 39th Ave out front of Bean to Cup. Traffic is reportedly backed up about a block in each direction.

A reporter on site said it appears the airbags deployed in the Toyota Corolla.

