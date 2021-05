Southbound traffic on Highway 97 by Swan Lake was reduced to single lane while a vehicle that went off the road was being retrieved on Thursday morning, May 6.

The collision occurred near the Swan Lake Market and Garden. A tow truck on the scene retrieved a pickup truck which appeared to have gone off the highway and down the adjacent embankment.

Traffic was reduced to single lane during the process.

collision