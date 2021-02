Reports indicate two semis involved in incident

Traffic was stopped on Highway 1 in Chase following a collision on Thursday evening, Feb. 18, 2021. (Google image)

Traffic was stalled on Highway 1 near Chase following a collision.

Witness reports indicated two semis were involved in the incident near the north-east Shuswap Avenue intersection. The eastbound and centre lanes were closed according to Drive BC. The highway was expected to re-open around 7 p.m.

#BCHwy1 – Report of a vehicle incident in #ChaseBC by Shuswap Ave., affecting both directions of travel. Crews enroute. @AimRoads — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 19, 2021

