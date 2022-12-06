Collision closes Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

A collision involving at least two semi trucks has blocked the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Highway 1 is closed between Canoe Beach Dr. NE and Bernie Rd for 1.3 kilometres.

About 4 km east of Canoe, a semi is reported to have jackknifed on the road, completely blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers can expect delays.

The story will be updated as details become available.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

