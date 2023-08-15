Late night crash on Highway 3 near Cawston. (DriveBC)

Late night crash on Highway 3 near Cawston. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Highway 3 reopen near Cawston after crash

The crash happened around 11 p.m.

UPDATE 7:15 a.m.

Highway 3 is now open following a vehicle crash late Monday night.

Original

Highway 3 is closed east of Cawston due to a vehicle collision.

The highway is closed in both directions from Armstrong Drive to Barcelo Road for 3.4 km.

The crash occured some time before 11 p.m., Aug. 14.

Emergency crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

The estimated time for reopening the road is not known.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.

Check DriveBC.ca for more updates.

READ MORE: Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

breakingBreaking Newscar crashHopePrinceton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap doctor appalled with state of local hospital
Next story
Housing minister says federal government should have stayed in housing game

Just Posted

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)
Senior centre celebrates 50th with circus, hoping Vernon doesn’t clown around with request