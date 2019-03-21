Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Update 5:10 p.m.

The mayor of Princeton Spencer Coyne is reporting that Highway 3 west of Keremeos is now open to alternating traffic.

Coyne was on his way home from a Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen when he came across the road closure.

On an area FB group he wrote: “Someone went off the road into the field on the Keremeos side.”

One vehicle was involved in the collision. B.C. Ambulance is on scene.

Original:

DriveBC is reporting a section of Highway 3 just west of Keremeos is closed due to a collision.

The highway is closed in both directions between Scott Avenue and Hedley-Nickleplate Road. No detour is available at this time and major delays are expected. The next update from DriveBC is expected at 5:30 p.m.

Details about the collision are scarce but a number of Keremeos Review readers report being stopped near local landmark known as Standing Rock.

Sheryl Hare, who lives just outside of Keremeos, told the Review that at about 4:30 p.m. she’d been stopped in a line of cars headed east for about 10 minutes.

“It’s up the road a aways,” she messaged the Review.

Reports from several readers state multiple vehicles might be involved and at least one vehicle might have rolled over.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department is on scene and flaggers from Argo are now on scene.

The Review will update as more information becomes available.

Previous story
Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month
Next story
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

Just Posted

Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Kalamalka Rotary Club donates more than $194,000

Vernon RCMP seek people on outstanding warrants

Trio sought by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for various infractions

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

UPDATE: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

SilverStar avalanches not scaring off skiers

Putnam Creek remains closed, but frontside of the mountain runs are fully operational

Collision closes Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Indigenous students recognized at ceremony at Okanagan College

The ceremony recognizes that students are getting an education while holding onto Indigenous background and teachings

Baby left alone in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Most Read