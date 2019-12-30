Highway 97 near Peachland. Image DriveBC

Collision closes Highway 97 in Peachland

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Peachland.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Park Avenue and Renfrew Road, in Peachland.

A witness told the Capital News a pickup truck and a transport truck collided about 8:30 p.m. near Antlers Beach.

BC Ambulance took at least two people to hospital.

DriveBC is asking motorists to avoid the area between Peachland and Summerland while crews are on scene.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Interior. Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

READ MORE: Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

