Collision closes lanes on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes are closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit

DriveBC camera at Pennask Summit shows slight congestion in eastbound lanes. (DriveBC)

A collision has closed the eastbound side of Highway 97C between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit.

Crews are responding to the scene.

There is no detour available.

For more information, visit drivebc.ca.


michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

Just Posted

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing

Cotter, Team BC start strong at 2020 Brier

The team beat the Northwest Territories 6-4 Saturday in first Canadian curling championship match

From post office to pot shop: Armstrong’s first cannabis store opens doors

The Higher Path Cannabis Co. had its first day of business Friday; plans to open Lumby store

North Okanagan Knights stun Kelowna Chiefs in overtime

Ethan Matchim had the overtime goal to help the Knights take Game 1 of the seven-game playoff series

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Vernon roundabout

Incident occurred near the Schubert Centre around 10:30 a.m. Saturday

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Collision closes lanes on Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes are closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Coyotes kill dog, chase cyclist in Fraser Valley; B.C. conservation officers issue warning

BC Conservation Officer Service urging people to secure garbage and other attractants

Okanagan protesters hold mass prayer in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation

Small group gathered in front of Kelowna City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

The talks began Thursday afternoon in northern B.C. and continued into late into Friday night

Most Read