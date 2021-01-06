Collision closes highway near Enderby

Hwy. 97A closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle crash

Traffic is stalled Jan. 5, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

A vehicle incident south of Enderby has Wednesday traffic stalled as Highway 97A closes in both directions.

A multi-vehicle collision closed both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway near Canyon Road Jan. 6.

Several emergency vehicles are on scene.

It appears as though two vehicles collided sending one over the centre line, a semi-truck is stopped near the scene, it is unknown if it was involved at this time.

Details are scarce at the moment, but DriveBC said an assessment is underway.

Traffic is backed up and motorists are advised to take another route. Back Enderby Road and Canyon Road are open as possible detour routes.

More to come.

READ MORE: 10 new COVID-19 cases linked to Vernon outbreaks

READ MORE: UBCO research project connects community to free virtual health support

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.