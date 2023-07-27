One vehicle is towed from the scene of a collison on Highway 97 north of Vernon at Elmwood Road Thursday, July 27. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Collision congests Highway 97 northbound traffic out of Vernon

Incident happened after 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27

A collision has slowed traffic considerably on Highway 97 north of Vernon by Swan Lake Thursday, July 27. The crash happened just after 3:10 p.m.

There’s no word on how many vehicles or if there are any injuries.

The incident happened at Elmwood Road. At least one vehicle was towed from the scene.

Traffic on Pleasant Valley Road is listed as “heavy,” as motorists make their way around the collision.

READ MORE: Smoke returns to Bolean Lake Road area east of Falkland

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pat Carney, former MP, senator, remembered as kind, ‘wise leader’
Next story
Early morning Penticton car fire under investigation

Just Posted

One vehicle is towed from the scene of a collison on Highway 97 north of Vernon at Elmwood Road Thursday, July 27. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Collision congests Highway 97 northbound traffic out of Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. (Submitted photo)
Vernon RCMP identify missing kayaker, presumed to have drowned

Smoke was reported coming from the Bolean Lake Road area near Spanish Lake east of Falkand Thursday, July 27. The site already had a wildfire ignite on July 17, and BC Wildfire Service crews think today’s smoke could be a flare-up from the earlier fire. (File photo)
Smoke returns to Bolean Road area east of Falkland

The Venture Bottle and Recyling Depot in Lumby has been sold. The last day of operation will be Aug. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Sold! – Lumby’s bottle and recycling depot changing hands; business likely to close