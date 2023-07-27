Collision congests Highway 97 northbound traffic out of Vernon

A collision has slowed traffic considerably on Highway 97 north of Vernon by Swan Lake Thursday, July 27. The crash happened just after 3:10 p.m.

There’s no word on how many vehicles or if there are any injuries.

The incident happened at Elmwood Road. At least one vehicle was towed from the scene.

Traffic on Pleasant Valley Road is listed as “heavy,” as motorists make their way around the collision.

