Collision in Vernon leaves van on its side

No apparent injuries were sustained as a result of the Friday morning crash

A collision near the Village Green Mall in Vernon resulted in a rollover but no apparent injuries Friday, May 29, 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A collision in Vernon left a vehicle on its side near the Village Green Mall Friday morning.

The collision occurred at the corner of 27 Street and 48 Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. The result was a van turned over on its side in the eastbound lane of 48 Avenue.

Police were on scene directing traffic on 48 Avenue, and southbound traffic on 27 Street was limited to one lane.

Fire and ambulance crews were also on scene, but it appears no occupants of either vehicle required medical attention.

Brendan Shykora

auto accident