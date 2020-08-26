An RCMP officer managed to halt traffic on Highway in time to prevent further injuries from occurring to a man lying on the road following a single-vehicle collision.(File photo)

Collision leaves injured man lying on highway near Salmon Arm

RCMP officer able to stop traffic before a second accident occurred

A Salmon Arm RCMP officer patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway west of the city on Aug. 20 was able to stop a single-vehicle crash from becoming a fatality.

According to a press release from the Salmon Arm RCMP, an officer patrolling shortly after 1 a.m. rounded a corner of the highway near Third Nations Road to find the collision, which had just occurred. The vehicle involved had left the roadway and then came to rest back on the highway.

The driver, a 21-year-old Sorrento man, was found lying in the path of traffic on the highway, stunned from the collision and left immobile due to a broken leg. The officer was able to stop traffic before a vehicle struck either the injured man or his wrecked car.

After calling for medical attention for the injured man, the officer began an impaired driving investigation. The driver was served an immediate roadside driving prohibition. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to recover.


