Traffic is lined up on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous as emergency responders tend to a motor-vehicle collision. (DriveBC image)

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

  • Aug. 24, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Emergency services are responding to a motor-vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

Ambulances are en route to the collision, which is reported to have occurred on or near the four-laned section of highway in Malakwa. Eagle Valley Rescue Society members are on scene and report vehicle occupants involved were able to extricate themselves.

Traffic is stopped and lined up on the highway as emergency responders tend to the collision.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires
Next story
Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

Just Posted

GoFundMe launched for Vernon preschool teacher

Lora Bensmiller diagnosed with multiple myeloma; friends, supporters begin campaign for expenses

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

Vernon councillor reverses shopping cart ban decision

Brian Quiring originally voted in favour of recommendation; now stands against proposal

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Sicamous Fire Department Structural Protection Unit team to provide support in Grouse Creek Wildfire

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

A Vancouver Island man driving through the area found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Most Read