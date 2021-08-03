Crash on Coquihalla Tuesday. (Image: Contributed)

Crash on Coquihalla Tuesday. (Image: Contributed)

Collision slows traffic on Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops

The two of the north bound lanes outside of Merrit are closed

Traffic is slow going between Kamloops and Merritt on the Coquihalla due to a vehicle incident.

The collision happened sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 3 km north of Merritt in the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews are on scene and at least two north bound lanes are closed. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash which sent one vehicle into the ditch.

Drivers are warned to expect heavy delays.

