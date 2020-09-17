Collision slows traffic on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

Traffic was slowed along Highway 97A in Spallumcheen due to a vehicle collision Thursday morning.
The crash appears to have involved two vehicles, a white sedan and a yellow Jeep, at the Spallumcheen Drive turnoff between Armstrong and Vernon. The sedan sustained extensive damage to its passenger side.
Both southbound lanes were blocked by the incident, and traffic was slowed in both directions. RCMP attended the scene, directing southbound traffic around the incident using the northbound lane. Tow trucks were on scene at 7:45 a.m.
The status of the vehicles’ occupants is not known at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.