Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on hospital hill in Vernon Wednesday evening.

Local RCMP and fire crews responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Jan 6. Shortly after, a silver hatchback could be seen blocking the left-hand lane in the 2100 block of the highway heading south, its rear end visibly damaged.

Tow trucks were present and clearing the scene around 5:20 p.m., while RCMP cruisers lined the highway directing traffic around the collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic was slowed for a brief period following the crash. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic is expected to resume as normal.

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Vernon's hospital hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Collision slows traffic on Vernon's hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

