Columbia Shuswap Regional District seeks pair of major road repairs

B.C. transportation ministry says Deep Creek and Salmon River Roads remain high priority in 2019

Rene Talbot

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) directors are anxious to see road repairs on Deep Creek and Salmon River Roads in 2019.

The CSRD wrote a letter to Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, to discuss the maintenance of rural roads in the Shuswap, particularly Deep Creek Road and roadways in the Salmon Valley.

Trevena noted ministry staff assess every road in the region twice a year and develop a resurfacing plan for the following year based on the most urgent needs.

That being said, Trevena’s letter states both Deep Creek Road and Salmon River Road are high priorities for resurfacing – though neither have been confirmed for 2019.

Board chair Rhona Martin noted directors should keep an eye on the situation for possible followup, while Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot of Falkland expressed some frustration at the board table.

“They’ve been telling me that for four years,” said Talbot. “Rural roads are falling apart because all the money is going to the Trans-Canada Highway.”

The letter states there have been delays with the Salmon River Road paving due to design for a separated bike lane, however, the letter says the ministry is planning to resurface Salmon River Road during the 2019 paving season.

There was an indication in the letter that there will be some work taking place in the short-term to improve Deep Creek Road.

“This fall the ministry plans to install a cross culvert on Deep Creek Road to address road flooding issues and clear culverts on Deep Creek Road and Schoolhouse Road,” says Trevena’s letter.

“These two roads will also undergo significant reconstruction later this year to repair freshet damage. Road shoulder drops are also an issue at several locations along these routes and the ministry is working with our maintenance contractor to find a permanent solution.”


