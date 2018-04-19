Grindrod-based business owner, Afke Zonderland is going to be writing a food column for the Shuswap Market News. It will appear biweekly. (photo contributed)

Column: Good mood food

New columnist Afke Zonderland is a raw food chef and founder of Okanagan Rawsome Living Whole Foods.

  • Apr. 19, 2018 1:20 p.m.
  • News

After a record-setting longest ever winter in Okanagan history, most of us will be in the mood for food that keeps our mind and body buttered up with happiness and contentment.

Mindful eating is much more than chewing our food well while enjoying a sit-down dinner with engaging, happy and content friends or family.

Checking the nutritional data is important but can be rather misleading at times. Nutritional data does not display the origin, quality and way the contents of this box or that can were harvested, stored, shipped and imported with thousands of air miles under their belt.

Mindful eating is knowing where your food comes from and being interested in the quality and functionality of the food that passes through your kitchen. We don’t always connect our food habits with our moods.

Mindfulness is knowing which foods give you plenty of energy to get through your day and which ones give you a roller-coaster ride with blood sugar highs and lows. That said: “Eating less healthy is less damaging than beating yourself up about it.”

Swapping refined carbs for quality protein and good fats is a good way to start.

Think: a generous salad serving with an oven-roasted sweet potato and grated beet with a generous helping of avocado oil flavoured with garlic, ginger and Himalayan rock salt.

Chocolate – quality chocolate – is truly the number one mood-lifting food. Raw organic cacao paste or powder enhanced with a little maple syrup and coconut oil is a pretty darn popular snack in our kitchen! I like to add cayenne, peppermint essential oil and rock salt to our ice cube tray shaped mini bites. Raw nuts and a small scoop of maca powder are more good-mood food additions for your chocolate cravings.

Why not have a positive food on hand when you are in the mood to eat your emotions?

The following recipe includes four of the five most recommended happy mood food list.

#1. Chocolate (no or low sugar)

#2. Beets

#3. Nuts and seeds (raw and soaked)

#4. Bone broth (rich in amino acids).

Purple Risotto with Goat Cheese and Beets

Serves 2.

Take 300g cooked beetroot (raw or pre-cooked), two tablespoons of olive oil one large onion, finely chopped, three or four garlic cloves, finely chopped 200g risotto (or brown) rice, 600ml vegetable stock or bone broth, 60g soft goat’s cheese, 100g walnuts, soaked for 1 hour and rinsed well. Gently dry the nuts and carefully crisp in a hot skillet.

Boil in water or roast the beets in the oven until tender. Chop into small chunks.

Sauté the onion and garlic until softened.

Then stir in the rice and cook for a further two to three minutes.

Add a splash of water to the pan and stir, then turn the heat down and add the hot stock, ladle by ladle, stirring the rice regularly to ensure it doesn’t stick.

When the stock is almost used up and the rice is cooked – this should take 15-20 minutes – stir the diced beetroot and half the goat’s cheese into it.

Leave it for about five minutes before switching the heat off.

Serve the risotto with a scattering of chopped toasted walnuts, the remaining goat’s cheese and a crisp green salad.

-Afke Zonderland is a raw food chef and founder of Okanagan Rawsome Living Whole Foods.

Previous story
B.C. has highest C-section rate in Canada: report
Next story
2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Just Posted

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Public invited to scholarship showcase

School District 22 scholarship showcase April 26-27

KingFisher named one of Canada’s best managed companies

While CEO Byron Bolton was the one to accept KingFisher Boats Canada’s… Continue reading

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Request process begins

RDNO directors support VSAR funding request; now will determine which process to use for funding

Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Rocking Roadshow

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Most Read