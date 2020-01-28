Commercial vehicle licensing cancelled in Vernon

City councillors heard concerns from businesses and advocates, ended decal program

Vernon business owners will no longer need to purchase commercial vehicle licences (CVL) after city councillors voted to eliminate the program during Monday’s regular meeting.

Coun. Kari Gares put the motion forward to halt the program until stakeholders could have some input on how the program could be altered to be beneficial to businesses, bylaw and the city alike, but following several amendments, council agreed to pull the program altogether.

Coun. Gares said she’d been speaking with the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) about the decal that was to be purchased and placed on commercial vehicles parking in the downtown core identifying them as licensed commercial vehicles.

The decals allow for vehicles to use loading zones for up to 20 minutes, stopping in laneways for deliveries and pick ups — with hazards on, and parking at meters without purchasing time.

In the past three years, the CVL program earned $12,900 with a cost in 2020 of $774 to procure the decals, according to the staff report presented by Protective Services manager Geoffrey Gaucher.

The DVA conducted a quick survey of 24 per cent sample of businesses, Coun. Gares said and she relayed that only one said it was in favour of the program. She also noted several municipalities, including Armstrong, Enderby, Penticton and Kelowna have either already dismantled its programs or are moving in that direction.

Coun. Scott Anderson echoed Coun. Gares sentiments and said this licensing is a “money grab.”

Coun. Gares sought additional information on the potential of tying the commercial vehicle licensing program into the processes of purchasing a business licence, but city staff said that could result in additional costs for business owners.

Meanwhile, Coun. Brian Quiring suggested the city scrap the whole program.

Commercial vehicles can park in loading zones with hazard lights on for 20 minutes without risking a ticket and Coun. Quiring said that should be plenty.

“Just get rid of it,” he said about the program. “It’s a waste of time,”

“Thank you to Vernon council for ending the commercial vehicle license program,” the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wrote on its Facebook page. “The Chamber provided information on how the program was negatively impacting businesses and council acted.”

Mayor Victor Cumming and Coun. Kelly Fehr voted against the motion to collapse the program. The two were reluctant to vote in favour without having further staff investigation into potential ramifications of cancelling the program.

Business owners must still carry a copy of the business licence in the vehicle while engaging in business activities.

READ MORE: Man missing from Vernon hotel

READ MORE: VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pressure mounts on opposition parties to back speedy ratification of new NAFTA
Next story
After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Just Posted

Commercial vehicle licensing cancelled in Vernon

City councillors heard concerns from businesses and advocates, ended decal program

Quintet jazzes it up in Vernon

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Tribute hails Holly at Lumby Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Vernon parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Kelowna’s Fireside Festival focuses on diversity in its 7th year

The festival sold over 1,000 tickets to the three-day indie festival

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Taxi association asks B.C. Supreme Court to stop Uber, Lyft from operating

Petition alleges Passenger Transportation Board did not take taxis into account

Morning Start: Wuhan coronavirus vs. SARS

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Most Read