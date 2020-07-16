The House of Commons finance committee is set to hear from Youth Minister Bardish Chagger about the aborted deal with WE Charity, in a July 16, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision

The first of multiple parliamentary investigations of the federal government’s aborted deal with WE Charity to run a volunteering program begins this afternoon.

The House of Commons finance committee is set to hear from Youth Minister Bardish Chagger and some senior public servants as it probes how WE got a sole-sourced contract to administer the $900-million program.

The Canada Student Service Grant is aimed at students who haven’t been able to find work this summer, offering up to $5,000 toward education costs in exchange for 500 hours of volunteering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision to award the contract, given his family’s links to the group co-founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger.

ALSO READ: Conservatives call for Trudeau to testify at committee on WE Charity deal

The federal ethics watchdog has opened an investigation into Trudeau’s role in the awarding of the contract after requests from opposition parties.

The average time to complete an investigation is seven months.

And now ethics commissioner Mario Dion will also investigate Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s decision to take part in the cabinet vote.

In a series of tweets this morning, Dion’s office says the commissioner will probe whether Morneau violated two sections of the conflict of interest law.

One of Morneau’s daughters is employed by WE Charity.

Last week, Morneau apologized for not recusing himself from the decision to award WE the student grant program contract.

WE gave up the contract amid the controversy two weeks ago.

The government has since taken control of the program, but has been struggling with the details while the summer ticks by.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

charityfederal government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Silver Star waste disposal site to add staff, change operating hours
Next story
Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

Just Posted

Silver Star waste disposal site to add staff, change operating hours

Changes to the Silver Star Transfer Station will be in effect starting Aug. 1

Six-vehicle collision involving two semi-trucks leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

Caetani Centre to host one-day exhibition

Six affordable homes slated for Lumby

The village and Habitat for Humanity enter agreement to build on Shields Avenue

Fines now payable by credit card in Coldstream

Card payment option now available for parking and other violation tickets

Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with virus than confirmed

The study looked at anonymous blood samples collected for reasons unrelated to COVID-19

Mitchell’s Musings: Trump targets winning strategy with staff

Yet another strategy meeting behind closed doors at the White House: Donald… Continue reading

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Commons finance committee to begin probing WE Charity’s volunteering contract

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on Lower Mainland bus

The woman was riding the bus when she received threats of sexual violence from someone nearby

RCMP investigate shots fired in Kelowna

Officers immediately flooded the area but the suspect was not located

‘We’re not busting ghosts’: Northern B.C. paranormal investigators check out bistro

Paranormal North Coast British Columbia recently checked out PF Bistro at City Centre Mall.

BC CDC warns of two more Kelowna flights with COVID-19 exposure

Passengers on exposed flights are asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their flight

Morning Start: An animal epidemic is called an ‘epizootic’

Your morning start for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Most Read