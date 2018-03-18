Angie Miranda is the Respect Works Here Community Champion for March. (Photo submitted)

Community champion creates home away from home

Angie Miranda’s is a story of hard work, community involvement and the importance of education

  • Mar. 18, 2018 5:30 p.m.
  • News

The monthly Community Champion feature is submitted by Respect Works Here, which is an initiative of the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan. It is also the host agency for the Local Immigration Partnership Council and the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network.

Angie Miranda had no desire to leave the Philippines, a country she loved and where she lived with her close-knit family.

However, with the political and economic issues in the ‘80s, Angie felt the pressure to seek a brighter future elsewhere.

“I never dreamed of going outside of the Philippines. I want to have a simple life, have a job and stay close to my parents. But that wasn’t the case,” explains Angie. “At that time, I had just graduated university and I was looking for a job for months and couldn’t find anything. It was my uncle who suggested I try looking for work overseas.”

Starting as a caregiver, first in Singapore and then in Grande Prairie, Alta., Miranda knows first-hand the type of sacrifices that immigrants make. This has influenced her ongoing commitment to support and help newcomers in whatever community she finds herself.

In Vernon, she is a key member of the Club Filipino of Okanagan-Shuswap. In 2013 when she was president of the Club, she led the fundraising efforts for victims of Typhoon Yolanda, which raised $36,000.

“I am still so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and the business,” says Miranda.

Once she had completed her two-year commitment as a caregiver, Miranda returned to school at the Grande Prairie Regional College. Her degree from the Philippines was not accepted in Canada and so she pursued a diploma in Business Administration. She worked for Shoppers Drug Mart and then moved on to Kal Tire. Her strong work ethics and skills allowed her to advance in the company, eventually bringing her to the IS Department at Kal Tire’s corporate office in Vernon as a purchasing agent.

For Miranda, the keys to success are education, determination and a positive attitude.

“When people come here, I encourage them to go back to school. Even though many are already college graduates and I know it is hard for them, to go back when they are older. But they need to have more than just a job. They need to have a career,” Miranda says passionately. “As my mother always said, education is important. You can lose everything … you can lose your possessions, your money, but once you have an education, no one can take it away from you.

“You are the one determining your future. You cannot just give up. You seek and you find. You need a positive attitude. It really adds up.”

When she first came to Vernon in 2006, Miranda admits it was hard, mostly because leaving her friends, it felt like when she had left her family in the Philippines.

“This time though, I had my husband Carlos at my side, so it wasn’t bad after all. You adapt,” she says.

“This is a small community where everyone knows everyone and it is more relaxed than Grande Prairie. The first few years it seemed a little cliquey,” she adds hesitantly, then rebounds with her signature smile and positive outlook. “Once you open yourself to the community and volunteer it is fine. I love it here now. Vernon is home.”

Nominations for 2018 community champions are open until March 30. To recognize a multicultural champion, download the nomination form at www.socialplanning.ca.

Related: Leaders champions for Métis heritage

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Kelowna woman sought
Next story
Two people safe after falling through ice

Just Posted

Two people safe after falling through ice

Kelowna Fire Department urges caution around icy waters during warm weather

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Community champion creates home away from home

Angie Miranda’s is a story of hard work, community involvement and the importance of education

Players bring murder mystery to Enderby

Grindrod Players present Murder With Orchids at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby April 12-15.

Dust returns to North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environent and Climate Change Strategy has again issued a dust advisory for Vernon

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon realtors receive top honour

Salt Fowler Team with RE/MAX Vernon has qualified for the 2017 RE/MAX Diamond Team Award

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Most Read