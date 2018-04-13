Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (centre) was among the more than 50 volunteers who showed up for the Downtown Community Clean-Up April 6. (Morning Star file photo)

Community clean up a success

More than 50 volunteers helped remove debris and garbage left by the melting snow

A volunteer-driven community clean-up was a big hit.

The City of Vernon’s Community Safety Office, Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, and the Downtown Vernon Association invited all members of the downtown Vernon community including businesses, service organizations and the general public to help clean up the litter and debris the long winter left in the downtown alleyways in the early morning hours of Friday, April 6.

“We are super pleased to see the numbers of businesses and their employees, service agencies and their clients, and community members at large that came out to help clear the alleyways in Downtown Vernon,” said Susan Lehman, executive director of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“The spirit of fellowship and community was very strong, and we can all be proud of a job well done! We were delighted to include our Member of Parliament, Mr. Mel Arnold, as well as City of Vernon councillor Catherine Lord and additional city staff in our cleanup efforts.”

More than 50 people, from children with parents, the homeless, business owners and professionals, social service workers, government employees, faith-based and many other volunteers came out to work together in a spirit of community collaboration.

“That reflects the true spirit of our community,” said Rachael Zubick from the Community Safety Office.

“It’s great to see the community mobilize and pull together to address some of the business concerns in the downtown. A thorough spring cleaning was needed and it didn’t take long, thanks to the many volunteers from all walks of life, including businesses, politicians, service providers and their clients.”

In addition to the ongoing maintenance provided by the DVA, Interior Health has now provided funding for the monthly clean-ups led by the Upper Room Mission and the Street Outreach Program.

“We had great success with this initiative last summer and are happy to continue with this program once again in the city centre,” said Zubick.

Adding to the success of the morning’s work was work gloves provided by Fisher’s Home Hardware, the City of Vernon’s Operations Department’s contribution of supplies, personnel and additional refuse services, The Arcadian Kitchen for coffee, and The Lions Club for serving a delicious pancake breakfast to volunteers.

Previous story
Suspect leaps into Similkameen River after off-duty cop makes arrest

Just Posted

Kal Tire Place lane closed

Lane considered a construction zone; traffic to obey signage

Roller skating funds go to Broncos

Admissions from tonight’s Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation public event going to Humboldt

More Vernon roadwork Monday

Drilling to take place on 15th Avenue between 29th and 32nd Streets

No mystery to orange rocks on Kelowna beach

As suspected, Mother Nature is the reason for the orange tinge to a local beach

Tragedy hits home

AT RANDOM: Humboldt crash prompts sports editor Kevin Mitchell to reflect on his time on the road

Your April 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Suspect leaps into Similkameen River after off-duty cop makes arrest

Kelowna man deals with hypothermia and charges

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read