Community clean up a success

Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (centre) was among the more than 50 volunteers who showed up for the Downtown Community Clean-Up April 6. (Morning Star file photo)

A volunteer-driven community clean-up was a big hit.

The City of Vernon’s Community Safety Office, Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan, and the Downtown Vernon Association invited all members of the downtown Vernon community including businesses, service organizations and the general public to help clean up the litter and debris the long winter left in the downtown alleyways in the early morning hours of Friday, April 6.

“We are super pleased to see the numbers of businesses and their employees, service agencies and their clients, and community members at large that came out to help clear the alleyways in Downtown Vernon,” said Susan Lehman, executive director of the Downtown Vernon Association.

“The spirit of fellowship and community was very strong, and we can all be proud of a job well done! We were delighted to include our Member of Parliament, Mr. Mel Arnold, as well as City of Vernon councillor Catherine Lord and additional city staff in our cleanup efforts.”

More than 50 people, from children with parents, the homeless, business owners and professionals, social service workers, government employees, faith-based and many other volunteers came out to work together in a spirit of community collaboration.

“That reflects the true spirit of our community,” said Rachael Zubick from the Community Safety Office.

“It’s great to see the community mobilize and pull together to address some of the business concerns in the downtown. A thorough spring cleaning was needed and it didn’t take long, thanks to the many volunteers from all walks of life, including businesses, politicians, service providers and their clients.”

In addition to the ongoing maintenance provided by the DVA, Interior Health has now provided funding for the monthly clean-ups led by the Upper Room Mission and the Street Outreach Program.

“We had great success with this initiative last summer and are happy to continue with this program once again in the city centre,” said Zubick.

Adding to the success of the morning’s work was work gloves provided by Fisher’s Home Hardware, the City of Vernon’s Operations Department’s contribution of supplies, personnel and additional refuse services, The Arcadian Kitchen for coffee, and The Lions Club for serving a delicious pancake breakfast to volunteers.