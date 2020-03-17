Community Foundation of North Okanagan board chairperson Herb Wong says the organization is continuing on with its Smart and Caring Community Grants Cycle. (Morning Star - file photo)

Community Futures North Okanagan continues grant program

COVID-19 won’t stop foundation program that provides funding to region’s charitable sector

The Community Foundation of North Okanagan is proceeding with its Smart and Caring Community Grants Cycle as planned.

The foundation is adjusting to the COVID-19 situation but plans to go-ahead with the program that provides a much-needed source of funding for the valuable charitable sector in the North Okanagan.

Grant applications are due March 31.

“We ask that you email your applications rather than drop them off,” said executive director Leanne Hammond. “If that poses a challenge for you, please contact us and we can discuss alternative arrangements. We will update you on distribution of funds as we get closer to May.”

READ MORE: Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

The foundation is still working on-site and remotely as needed. As of Tuesday, the People Place building, where the foundation office is located, is keeping the door to the building locked in an effort to reduce the number of drop-ins and to keep everyone healthy and safe.

“We are limiting appointments, and ask that you contact us in advance before coming by,” said Hammond. “We are trying to observe social distancing for our own safety as well as the safety of our whole community.”

Foundation board chairperson Herb Wong said the organization recognizes that this is an exceptionally difficult time for charities in the community.

“With the cancellation of events, fundraising revenue is challenging and business, as usual, is just not possible,” said Wong. “Of course we recommend you follow and stay updated with local government and public health guidance through Health Canada, and the World Health Organization.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Community Futures North Okanagan continues grant program

COVID-19 won’t stop foundation program that provides funding to region’s charitable sector

Sally Ann closes Vernon thrift stores

Donations still accepted amid two-week closure

COVID concerns close Coldstream quarters

District offices closed as of May 18, staff still available by phone and email

Armstrong chamber shuts office, visitor centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Chamber of Commerce encourages local shopping among members to support through tough time

Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

Resort was in one-week shutdown over COVID-19, but decided to close for season Tuesday

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Shuswap mayor urges kindness in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

In an address to Salmon Arm, Alan Harrison emphasizes hygiene, distance and cooperation

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Most Read