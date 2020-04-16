Community Futures steps up online services for Vernon job seekers

WorkBC has recently launched online workshops and real-time virtual Job Hubs to connect job seekers with local employers still looking to hire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (WorkBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Canadians out of work, but Vernonites eager to get back can access a myriad of virtual services through Community Futures of North Okanagan and WorkBC to find new job opportunities, or hold onto their position amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WorkBC has recently launched online workshops and real-time virtual Job Hubs to connect job seekers with local employers still looking to hire.

“The Job Hubs provide hope and encouragement that there are still jobs out there,” facilitator Joy Magnell said.

The next Job Hubs, scheduled for April 29, will see recruiters from Interior Health, which is currently hiring for multiple positions, and Rogers Wireless.

Rogers is building a Kelowna-based call centre and will need more than 350 workers.

“There are so many people that have lost a little bit of hope right now,” Magnell said. “Knowing that we have employers that are still hiring gives them something to hold onto. It’s a light at the end of this long tunnel.”

Fellow facilitator Liana Bjerstedt said her eight virtual students attending Creating Career Possibilities last week were pretty happy to be doing it from the comfort of their own home.

With help from these virtual supports, WorkBC job seekers continue to land and keep employment.

A local woman who utilized WorkBC’s services started a temporary position at Superstore just this week after her case manager, Jess Roebuck, helped her to apply and interview from home.

It has only been a few days, but she’s already moved up to a permanent part-time position because of the demand and her hard work, WorkBC said.

“She’s excited,” says Roebuck. “It’s a great opportunity for her. It puts more money in her pocket while attempting new skills.”

For job seekers who may not need to take a workshop or utilize a case manager, WorkBC Vernon is preparing to launch its all-new Virtual Resource Centre. This platform is trying to replicate the experience walk-in clients would have but in an online platform.

“They can connect face-to-face virtually with a Job Search Advisory, they can browse an online job board, they can get help updating their resume and anything else they may need for a self-directed job search with a dash of support,” said initiative co-ordinator Kazia Mullin.

WorkBC Services can be contacted 250-545-2215 ext. 230 or online at workbccentre-vernon.ca.

READ MORE: North end of Okanagan Rail Trail reopens

READ MORE: Outdoor concert gets Vernon seniors dancing in the parking lot

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus