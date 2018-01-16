Community lends a hand after fire

Fundraiser to aid fire victim’s wife

One resident died in the fire at an Okanagan Falls mobile home last week. (Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-vack)

An Okanagan Falls neighbourhood is reaching out after a man died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home in the small community last week.

Okanagan Falls firefighters were called to the Peach Cliff Estates Mobile Home Park on the afternoon of Jan. 11. It took until 6 p.m. until the fire was contained. Inside though, one of the homeowners, a man in his 70s, had perished.

Related: B.C. Coroner confirms fatality in mobile home fire

Neighbour Sue Cridland has set up a Gofundme campaign to help out the man’s wife.

“Joan was not home at the time,” wrote Cridland on the Gofundme page. “When she arrived home all she was left with was the clothes she was wearing. She lost everything she owns in the fire.”

Cridland hopes to gather $1,500 to help her neighbour at least replace her wardrobe.

“She needs clothes, coats, boots, shoes, all personal items,” wrote Cridland, adding that it will take some time before insurance kicks in, and her neighbour needs help immediately. “Lets please band together and help this lady, every little bit helps.”

The Levesques, who live across the street are praising the response of the volunteer firefighters. It seemed like an eternity for the first fire truck to arrive, they wrote in a letter to the editor, but in reality, the truck was there soon.

“It was snowing, it was growing dark, the flames had engulfed the deck. A second fire truck from Kaleden arrived on scene and together they worked as one, trying in vain to save the man trapped inside the house,” the Levesques wrote.

“We watched as one firefighter checked an oxygen tank which was attached to another’s back to ensure it was hooked up properly, while he was on all fours in the dirty, cold snow and water. And then they traded places and repeated the process. We saw a lot more which will forever affect us and give us a new appreciation for these particular volunteers.”

Cridland’s fundraiser can be found on Gofundme at https://www.gofundme.com/96kr5-joans-emergency-fund.

Previous story
Coldstream man still waiting for final decision regarding rezoning
Next story
UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fatal crash closes Hwy. 97A south of Armstrong

Highway 97A remains closed after a crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Community lends a hand after fire

Fundraiser to aid fire victim’s wife

Sentencing hearing begins for ex-BC Liberals employee in ‘quick wins’ scandal

Former communications director Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October

Coldstream man still waiting for final decision regarding rezoning

To rezone, or not to rezone

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Most Read